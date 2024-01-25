Video: Sankofa Danzafro in BEHIND THE SOUTH: DANCES FOR MANUEL at The Joyce Theater

Colombia-based Sankofa Danzafro returns to The Joyce with a program that promotes the legacy and traditions of the Afro-Colombian community, using dance to retell their history. Led by Artistic Director Rafael Palacios, Sankofa means "to return to the root," an African philosophy that proposes that the past is a lens through which to view the present.

In Behind the South: Dances for Manuel (Detrás del Sur: Danzas para Manuel), the company pays tribute to Colombian writer Manuel Zapata Olivella’s “Changó, el Gran Putas,” which documents the African diaspora in South America.

For tickets, click here.







