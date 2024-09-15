Video: Oren Korenblum Dance Company Performs THE MUSIC MAN TAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oren Korenblum Dance Company has released a video performance of The Music Man Tap, using the 'The Music Man Finale' from the 2022 Broadway Revival. Watch the performance in the video here.

The creator, producer, director, and choreographer is Oren Korenblum. Videographer and Editor is Tim Fuchs Productions.

The cast (alphabetical order) includes Abbi Cavanaugh, Alicia Kee, Angela M. Sauers, Beatrice Howell, Becky Grace Kalman, Brandon Morris, Chris LeBeau, Dom Giovanni, Elie Kuppermann, Emily Applebaum, Emily Spicer, Emily Steinhardt, Gabriel Kearns, Hannah Feldstein, Jake Trammel, John Reed, Josh McWhortor, Mary Donnelly, Natalie Perez-Duel, Nick Monaldo, Nigel Jamal Hall, Orit Hirsch, Rachel Hall, and Tearzah Harrel.

The Associate choreographer is Rashaan James II and 2nd assistant is Michelle Tolson.

