Video: First Look at Garth Fagan Dance in LIFE RECEDING at The Joyce

Get a first look at Garth Fagan Dance in LIFE RECEDING ahead of their performances at The Joyce.

Drawing on the grounded strength of modern dance, the vivacity of Afro-Caribbean dance, and the meticulousness of ballet Garth Fagan Dance sustains an over 50-year legacy of sharing unbridled energy and depth with audiences worldwide.

Their return to The Joyce brings the New York City premieres of Artistic Director Norwood Pennewell’s The Rite of Spring and Executive Director Natalie Rogers-Cropper’s Life Receding, as well as stirring revivals by the company’s founder, Fagan himself.

Pennewell’s The Rite of Spring offers the audience an intimate look into the Shaman class rituals – intended to mold and empower The Chosen One, their newest initiate. Roger-Cropper's Life Receding debuts her premiere work on the company, exploring resilience and the impact of global warming on her native Caribbean islands.

