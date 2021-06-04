VIDEO: Watch a Clip From The Royal Ballet's THE STATEMENT

The Royal Ballet has posted a clip from its upcoming production The Statement.

The Royal Ballet celebrates contemporary choreography in an evening that demonstrates the breadth of choreographic talent working with the Company today. Ashley Dean, Joseph Sissens, Kristen McNally and Calvin Richardson perform Crystal Pite's 'The Statement', part of The Royal Ballet's 21st Century Choreographers mixed programme.

Watch the clip below!

Following the Olivier award-winning success of her poignant Flight Pattern, the extraordinary imagination of Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite is demonstrated again in two works created for Nederlands Dans Theater and performed for the first time by The Royal Ballet. The shadowy depths of human nature and boardroom politics are explored in the riveting dance-drama of The Statement.

Watch the full performance until 27 June. Learn more at https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/21st-century-choreographers/videos/21st-century-choreographers.