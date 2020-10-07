VIDEO: Watch Ate9 in CALLING GLENN, Streaming Now!
The Joyce is streaming Ate9 in 'Calling Glenn' from Tuesday, September 22 at 5pm ET through Monday, October 19 at Midnight ET.
Watch the full production below!
Choreographer Danielle Agami, former Batsheva Dance Company member, founded the Los Angeles based company Ate9 in 2012. Agami's work is rooted in the rigorous yet emotionally liberating movement sensibility of Ohad Naharin's "Gaga," and explores honest movement and storytelling through this practice. In her new work Calling Glenn, a collaboration with Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche, nine dancers inhabit an aurally colorful landscape with distinctive humor and visceral virtuosity.
