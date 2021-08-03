VIDEO: Passion Fruit Dance Company Performs

In her dance pieces and educational practices, choreographer Tatiana Desardouin uses street/club dance and culture as an invitation to unfold, release, and remove mental blocks, celebrating black culture and its contribution to society.

In "Trapped" stories sourced from a mosaic of women, willing to reveal their pain and paths to joy, ground this new work inspired by and dedicated to women first, but also to inspire any other genders.

With the intention to heal, Desardouin performed with LaTasha Barnes, Mai Lê Ho, Nubian Nene, Lauriane Ogay, and Gyeun "Soo Boog" Jeong with music production by Saadiq "The Last Musician" Bolden and videography and music editing by Loreto "Still1" Jamlig. The work premiered on April 11, 2021 at Works & Process in the Guggenheim rotunda.

Watch the full performance below!

"Trapped" was commissioned by Works & Process and developed in a Works & Process bubble residency at Bridge Street Theatre made possible through the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Works & Process bubble residencies and reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy.