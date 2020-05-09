Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: National Ballet of Canada Soloist Tina Pereira Stars in Mini-Documentary, TINA

National Ballet of Canada Soloist Tina Pereira stars in a new mini-documentary created by filmmaker David Kalinauskas.

The five-minute visual documentary touches on the insecurities that arise in a ballerina when faced with career threatening injury. TINA follows Pereira from the studio to her home to various spots around Toronto.

"Dance is such an ancient and universal art form, and 35 mm is one of the earliest and most universal ways to capture motion, so we made that parallel," Kalinauskas told Pointe Magazine. "We wanted the piece to have a really contemporary but timeless look."

Watch the doc below!

