VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Olivia Boisson on George Balanchine's SCHERZO À LA RUSSE: Anatomy of a Dance

Watch as Olivia Boisson recalls the excitement and joy she felt dancing the lead role in Scherzo à la Russe as an apprentice nearly ten years ago, a treasured and fitting experience of a rare but playful work, as she describes it.

This all-female ballet is a light-hearted and buoyant work that evokes the movements of Russian folk dances.

This brief work for two principal women and a female corps of 16 is reminiscent of Russian women's folk ensembles.

