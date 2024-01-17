VIDEO: NYC Ballet Screen Test With Emily Kikta

Emily shares how the move to New York City hardened her resolve to be self-sufficient, and why her hometown roots keep her grounded.

Ballet runs in the blood of Pittsburgh native Emily Kikta, who basically learned to walk (and then, to dance) at her mother's ballet studio. Emily shares how the move to New York City hardened her resolve to be self-sufficient, and why her hometown roots keep her grounded.

Emily Kikta was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and began her dance training at the Thomas Studio of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh before studying at the Ballet Academy of Pittsburgh.

Ms. Kikta began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, during the summer 2006 course and enrolled as a full-time student in 2008.

Ms. Kikta became an apprentice with NYCB in October 2010 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in August 2011.

Ms. Kikita was promoted to the rank of soloist in January 2022.






Ballet Kelowna Presents Two World Premieres In Dynamic Double Bill, TURNING POINT Photo
Ballet Kelowna Presents Two World Premieres In Dynamic Double Bill, TURNING POINT

Ballet Kelowna presents two world premieres in a dynamic double bill, 'Turning Point.' Striking storytelling explores love, loss, identity, and power in two contemporary ballet premieres by Canadian choreographers.

Disneys LILO & STITCH To Screen At The El Capitan Theatre! Photo
Disney's LILO & STITCH To Screen At The El Capitan Theatre!

Experience the power of Ohana with Disney's “Lilo & Stitch” on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan event screening.

Martha Graham Dance Company Presents NEW@GRAHAM With Jamar Roberts, February 6-7 Photo
Martha Graham Dance Company Presents NEW@GRAHAM With Jamar Roberts, February 6-7

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series continues with an in-process showing of a new work for the Company by Jamar Roberts. NEW@Graham will take place February 6-7 (Tuesday and Wednesday), at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

VIDEO: NYC Ballets Unity Phelan on Jerome Robbins THE FOUR SEASONS: Anatomy of a Dance Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Unity Phelan on Jerome Robbins' THE FOUR SEASONS: Anatomy of a Dance

Numerous seasons performing the 'Fall' pas de deux and a partner she 'trusts with her life' afford Principal Dancer Unity Phelan an ease of exploration in the role. Experience the range of moods depicted in Jerome Robbins' Verdi-scored The Four Seasons during the Tribute to Robbins program, beginning on Opening Night of 2024 Winter performances.

