VIDEO: NYC Ballet Screen Test With Emily Kikta

Ballet runs in the blood of Pittsburgh native Emily Kikta, who basically learned to walk (and then, to dance) at her mother's ballet studio. Emily shares how the move to New York City hardened her resolve to be self-sufficient, and why her hometown roots keep her grounded.

Emily Kikta was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and began her dance training at the Thomas Studio of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh before studying at the Ballet Academy of Pittsburgh.

Ms. Kikta began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, during the summer 2006 course and enrolled as a full-time student in 2008.

Ms. Kikta became an apprentice with NYCB in October 2010 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in August 2011.

Ms. Kikita was promoted to the rank of soloist in January 2022.



