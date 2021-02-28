VIDEO: M.A.D.D. Rhythms Presents Rhythm Symphony by Starinah 'Star' Dixon

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, is releasing new video content created by principal dancers Star Dixon, Donnetta Jackson and KJ Sheldon celebrating and commemorating Black History and Women's History months. The videos will premiere in February and March on M.A.D.D. Rhythms' YouTube channel. These video premieres are part of M.A.D.D. Rhythms' 20th Anniversary Season which includes video premieres, a new documentary premiere, M.A.D.D Rhythms' publishing debut, social media happenings, classes, the Chicago Tap Summit and more. Information on these special 20th Anniversary events may be found at MADDRhythms.com.

This week is "Rhythm Symphony" by Assistant Director Starinah "Star" Dixon. Performers include: Ivy Anderson, Andrew Carr, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Izaiah Harris, Sterling Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta "Lilbit" Jackson and Devin Mosely

"Rhythm Symphony" highlights Black people, culture, music and art. It is a tribute to the journey of Africans to America while celebrating the classic movie "Coming to America" and its long-awaited sequel, premiering March 5.

Check out the video below!