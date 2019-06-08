VIDEO: Lady Gaga, Debra Messing & Anthony Rapp Showcased in Dancing 4 Change's New Film

Jun. 8, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has just learned that "Dancing 4 Change", the New York-based short movie dance team has just released their latest film in support of the #MeToo movement!

The video, entitled "(Stronger) Together!" is directed by Broadway's very own Kelli Gautreau and features various celebrity social media reactions to the #MeToo movement from Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, Debra Messing, Laura Dreyfuss, Gabrielle Union, Anthony Rapp, Lili Reinhart and more within the film's storyline.

Dancing 4 Change - which is a group of young passionate artists from around the world - creates thought provoking dance videos to help raise awareness for charitable organizations.

Gautreau tells BroadwayWorld exclusively, "Visual arts has the potential to open hearts, change minds and bring people together. We are passionate about helping others!"

You can watch their latest video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



