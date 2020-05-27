VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform Original Dance 'Evolution'

Shutdown Streaming
Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

Juilliard students have released a new dance video, "Evolution," by dancer/choreographer/video editor Alex Haskins (BFA '23) and composer Katie Jenkins (BM '22), featuring Katie Jenkins, voice, and Daniel Hass, guitar (BM '17, MM '21, cello).

Juilliard's Choreographers and Composers class goes virtual. Dance students and composers are still creating and being inspired together, even while apart. Learn more about Juilliard Dance and Music: https://www.juilliard.edu/dance & https://www.juilliard.edu/music

