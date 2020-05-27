VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform Original Dance 'Evolution'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Juilliard students have released a new dance video, "Evolution," by dancer/choreographer/video editor Alex Haskins (BFA '23) and composer Katie Jenkins (BM '22), featuring Katie Jenkins, voice, and Daniel Hass, guitar (BM '17, MM '21, cello).

Watch the video below!

Juilliard's Choreographers and Composers class goes virtual. Dance students and composers are still creating and being inspired together, even while apart. Learn more about Juilliard Dance and Music: https://www.juilliard.edu/dance & https://www.juilliard.edu/music

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You