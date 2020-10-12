Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Juilliard Dance Class of 2020 Presents 'Be Your Vision'
The performance was directed by Treyden Chiaravalloti.
The Juilliard School's graduated dancers of 2020 present their final bow, directed by Treyden Chiaravalloti.
Check out their presentation, titled 'Be Your Vision', below!
Learn more about Juilliard Dance at https://www.juilliard.edu/dance
