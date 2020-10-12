Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Juilliard Dance Class of 2020 Presents 'Be Your Vision'

The performance was directed by Treyden Chiaravalloti.

Oct. 12, 2020  

The Juilliard School's graduated dancers of 2020 present their final bow, directed by Treyden Chiaravalloti.

Check out their presentation, titled 'Be Your Vision', below!

Learn more about Juilliard Dance at https://www.juilliard.edu/dance

