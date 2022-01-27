VIDEO: Digital Curtain Chat: Martha Graham Dance Company

In Joyce Theater's latest Digital Curtain Chat, they welcome Martha Graham Dance Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber and dancers Marzia Memoli and Lloyd Knight for a discussion with Joyce Marketing Manager, Nadia Halim.

The dancers reflect on a year of distance, leading up to their joyous return to our stage. Inspired by Graham's legacy of innovation, Eilber discusses the company's tradition of commissioning new works and sharing the stage with new generations of choreographic voices.

Redefining its 90 year legacy of groundbreaking choreography, the Graham Company adds the work of contemporary artists to it collection of classic masterpieces. Works by Nacho Duato, Annie-B Parson, Andonis Foniadakis, Doug Varone and others are presented alongside iconic masterpieces including Cave of the Heart, Chronicle, Diversion of Angels, and a new production of The Rite of Spring, all performed by some of the world's leading dancers.

The company offers the Graham experience for a range of audiences and venues. From Athens' historic Herodes Atticus Theater and New York's City Center, to festivals including the Festival Internazionale diVilla Adriana of Tivoli and the Vail International Dance Festival, the Martha Graham Dance Company brings packed houses to their feet. Artistic Director Janet Eilber offers new points of access for today's audiences.