VIDEO: Bloomberg New Economy Forum Presents a Moment of Culture from the Dance Theatre of Harlem
The music featured in the video is Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041.
Bloomberg New Economy Forum has released a new video, presenting a moment of culture from the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
"Dancing Through Harlem" was created by company artists Alexandra Hutchinson and Derek Brockington and using choreography from Resident Choreographer Robert Garland's ballet "New Bach."
The video was filmed by Heather Olcott and Joe Samala with a special thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Check it out below!
