VIDEO: BERNSTEIN IN A BUBBLE from ABT's Summer Celebration

Watch an excerpt of Alexei Ratmansky's BERNSTEIN IN A BUBBLE from ABT's Summer Celebration.

Four years after the success of his first work to Leonard Bernstein's iconic music, the critically acclaimed Serenade after Plato's Symposium, Ratmansky's new work explores the artistic personas of ABT's world-class dancers.

Inspired by the variety, charm, and quintessentially American spirit of Bernstein's Divertimento, this piece-choreographed in a quarantined bubble residency in upstate New York-is an exciting reflection of artistic creativity in these challenging times.