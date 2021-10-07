Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: BERNSTEIN IN A BUBBLE from ABT's Summer Celebration

pixeltracker

Featuring Aran Bell, Skylar Brandt, Patrick Frenette, Blaine Hoven, Catherine Hurlin, Tyler Maloney, and Cassandra Trenary.

Oct. 7, 2021  

Watch an excerpt of Alexei Ratmansky's BERNSTEIN IN A BUBBLE from ABT's Summer Celebration.

Four years after the success of his first work to Leonard Bernstein's iconic music, the critically acclaimed Serenade after Plato's Symposium, Ratmansky's new work explores the artistic personas of ABT's world-class dancers.

Inspired by the variety, charm, and quintessentially American spirit of Bernstein's Divertimento, this piece-choreographed in a quarantined bubble residency in upstate New York-is an exciting reflection of artistic creativity in these challenging times.

VIDEO: BERNSTEIN IN A BUBBLE from ABT's Summer Celebration
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You