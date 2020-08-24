VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre and Northern Ballet Create Films From NYC & Yokrshire Students

The final films were overseen by Northern Ballet’s Artistic Director of Digital and Choreographer in Residence Kenneth Tindall.

American Ballet Theatre has partnered with Northern Ballet to create four new dance films, featuring professional dancers performing choreography by students from New York City and West Yorkshire, England. The films were produced as part of the Burberry Foundation's Burberry Inspire program, which pairs schools with arts organizations in Yorkshire and New York.

Filmed on location, including recognizable landmarks such as The Hepworth Wakefield, Salts Mill and Times Square, the final films were overseen by Northern Ballet's Artistic Director of Digital and Choreographer in Residence Kenneth Tindall. Performed by professional dancers from Northern Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, students from Castleford, England and Queens, New York inspired the choreography for the films in a first for both ballet companies.

The films mark the first collaboration between Northern Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, working together virtually to bring the students' ideas to life.

Check out some of the films below!

"Blended" is the third of four films created in partnership with Northern Ballet. This film features dancers Leah Baylin, Kanon Kamura, Joseph Markey and Duncan McIlwaine and was inspired by the choreography of Camila C. from MS 358Q, Queens, NY, a student participating in the #BurberryInspire program.







