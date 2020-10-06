Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Alexis Andrews Teaches a Children's Dance Class For the American Ballet Theatre
Join Ms. Andrews for a class exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals.
ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty member and ABT/NYU Masters Program alum Alexis Andrews kicks off the American Ballet Theatre's ABT virtual class series!
This class is recommended for ages 5-8.
Check out the full class below!
