VIDEO: Alexis Andrews Teaches a Children's Dance Class For the American Ballet Theatre

Join Ms. Andrews for a class exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals.

ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty member and ABT/NYU Masters Program alum Alexis Andrews kicks off the American Ballet Theatre's ABT virtual class series!

This class is recommended for ages 5-8.

Check out the full class below!

