Ukrainian Ballet Dancer Artyom Datsishin Dead at 43 From Russian Shelling

According to People, the Ukrainian Ballet Dancer Artyom Datsishin has died from injuries related to a Russian shelling. The star passed away at the age of 43 after a three-week struggle in the hospital. He passed away in the hospital. His funeral was held in Kyviv yesterday, March 18th.

His friend, Tatyana Borovik, shared a tribute post on Facebook in remembrance of Datsishin. She writes, "Friends, I inform everyone who knew Artem Datsishin, that on February 26, he was attacked by the Russians, was seriously injured, and died in the hospital." She continues, "Farewell my dear man... May your memory be bright. "

Datsishin was a prominent name in ballet, known for his performances as leading roles in Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, and more. He had frequently toured the United States and across Europe with dance companies.

Russian choreographer Alexei Ratmansky mourned the death of Datsishin, writing on Facebook, "I am furious." Ratmansky is the former artistic director of the acclaimed Bolshoi Ballet, which he had considered Datsishin for. He continued, "He was a beautiful dancer loved by his colleagues. Unbearable pain."