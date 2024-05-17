Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Reveals Pre-Professional Programs For July-August 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced its pre-professional audition-based programs are now accepting auditions! Registration is now open for the Pre-Professional Division of Summer Programs. Ballet Hispánico offers world-class teachers with an unparalleled passion for dance education and various options for children and young artists to improve technique or get ahead in our pre-professional division or professional program. The deadline for video audition submissions has been extended to May 20th. For audition info, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions.

ChoreoLaB (Ages 18+)

14-Day Emerging-Artist Workshop | June 12 - 29, 2024

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holistic program that shapes competitive dancers who are ready to advance their careers.Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience.

Program Highlights:

Take daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.

Learn Ballet Hispánico repertory with coaching from the Artistic Team and Company dancers.

Work with renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Mario Alberto Zambrano, and Omar Roman De Jesus.

Benefit from Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more.

Receive supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from the BH Artistic Team.

Perform in a culminating show of BH repertory and new works.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/choreolab.

Students must first audition, be accepted into the program or have been awarded a scholarship in order to register. In-person audition registration is open now. For audition info, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

4-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 1 - 26, 2024

As America's leading Latino dance organization, Ballet Hispánico's unique pre-professional Summer Intensive in New York City challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical ballet technique, Spanish dance, modern dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students' professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world class roster of teachers, all in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Classes include:

Ballet, Pointe, Classical Variations, Modern, Classical and Contemporary Partnering, Graham, Limón, Dunham, Contemporary, Musical Theater, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Latin Rhythms, Ballet Hispánico Repertory, and Stretch & Conditioning.

Plus:

Spanish dance series featuring world class guest faculty

Master Classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more!

Professional development including seminars on auditioning, opportunities in the field, and injury prevention

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive.

Students must first audition, be accepted into the program or have been awarded a scholarship in order to register. In-person audition registration is open now. For audition info, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions

Junior Summer Intensive (Ages 7-14)

3-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 8 - 26, 2024

Ballet Hispánico's NEW pre-professional Junior Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their Ballet, Spanish Dance, and Modern dance techniques. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop the students' artistic skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings.

Classes include:

Ballet, Pre-Pointe & Pointe, Modern (Afro-Caribbean, Graham, or Limón), Jazz, Musical Theater, Dance History and Stretch & Conditioning. Plus Spanish Dance series featuring world class guest faculty, Hip-Hop Master Classes, and more.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/junior-summer-intensive.

Students must first audition, be accepted into the program or be awarded a Junior Summer Intensive scholarship in order to register. In-person audition registration is open now.

LA ACADEMIA: SCHOOL YEAR PROGRAMS

Pre-Professional Division (Ages 7 - 23)

2024 - 2025 School Year | September to June

Ballet Hispánico's Pre-Professional Division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. Designed to develop young artists wanting high level training in a nurturing, friendly, and fun environment, the program is also especially helpful for students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach Level 5B in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks: ballet, Spanish dance, or contemporary.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education—serving over 1,000 students and celebrating more than 50 years of dance and culture—and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side and teaching the love of dance for over 50 years, the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary dance training for dancers of all ages, with class offerings including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and other modern and contemporary forms for early childhood through adult, led by a team of world-class professionals! This unique program offers class packages, providing students with individualized attention, guidance, and interaction with a large roster of experienced and engaging instructors. Pricing begins at $170 for a seven-week session and is $190-$205 for nine weeks. Drop-in classes are $25 per class. All levels are welcome in every style. Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance adult classes encourages participants to get in shape, brush up on their dance moves, and make new friends.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. For more information and to register, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions or email school@ballethispanico.org.

“At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities,” said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. “Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards.”

Ballet Hispánico was founded on the principle that everyone deserves dance, quality dance training and innovative performances. In creating the company in 1970, Tina Ramirez shattered a glass ceiling—challenging iconic representations and exposing the joy and celebration to be found in Latindad. Despite its humble origins, Ballet Hispánico immediately served as a catalyst for people in the Latine/x/Hispanic community, especially for Latino youth, to follow their dreams in the cultural world.

Today, as the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring together communities to celebrate the ever growing and multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the space and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that expands on Ramirez's original vision by providing our community the ability to train through dedicated scholarship opportunities, exceptional dance training, inclusive cultural dialogues, and exemplary performances. No matter their background or identity, Ballet Hispánico welcomes and serves all, breaking stereotypes and celebrating the beauty and diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance.

Eduardo Vilaro joined Ballet Hispánico as a Company dancer in 1985 and became the organization's second Artistic Director in 2009 and CEO in 2015. Vilaro is building on Ramirez's impact: expanding and deepening a legacy of showcasing the depth of our cultures, and exposing the intersectionality found in the Hispanic diasporas by focusing on nurturing Hispanic leaders. Through programs like the Instituto Coreográfico, the Latinx Leaders Summit and Diálogos, Ballet Hispánico has become a center for artistic leadership development. As an immigrant himself, Mr. Vilaro's vision of inclusion and cultural revelation has elevated a community from the margins to its place ingrained at the center of the American cultural landscape.

Ballet Hispánico is an ambassador for our community worldwide. The company has now performed for more than 2.5 million people in three continents and all fifty states. Our company engages audiences with the work of Latino and Latina choreographers, opens a platform for new cultural dialogue and nurtures inspiring young dancers of all ages. Through its exemplary artistry, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies the Latin American experience in the field. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is committed to continue nurturing artists, teachers, students, arts leaders, families and communities through the power of dance.

Comments