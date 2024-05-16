Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Will Host Green Afternoon XI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present its eleventh engagement of Green Afternoon on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 5pm in a unique garden setting in East Hampton, NY. Tickets include performance, wine, and hors d'oeuvres, and garden installations, and start at $150. For more info and ticketing, visit https://amandaselwyndance.org/green-afternoon-xi/.

Green Afternoon XI will be a moving and immersive outdoor performance, including movement installations in the various outdoor "rooms" throughout the property followed by a seated performance on the great lawn of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's recent World Premiere: Habit Formed. Habit Formed is an evening-length work that explores how habits are created and broken in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. The ultimate journey of the work tells a story of discernment, unpacking how we can be empowered by our habits and not impaired by them.

Habit Formed premiered at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center as the company's 24th Annual Performance Season, and was created with the support of a 2023-24 CUNY Dance Initiative Residency at The BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of the Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Comments