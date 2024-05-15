Instructors Revealed For The Free Hinton Battle Day Of Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, June 10th, 2024, the dance community will join for the “HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE." Presented by BLACK BROADWAY MEN in association with BLACK THEATRE COALITION & LA POPE, INC., Broadway stars Anthony Wayne, T. Oliver Reid and Stephanie Pope Lofgren welcome all to celebrate the dance legacy of Three-time TONY Award Winner HINTON BATTLE.

This exclusive one-day New York event will consist of a full day of five (5) free dance classes inspired by Mr. Battle's ground-breaking career from 10:00am – 6:30pm EST at OPEN JAR STUDIOS.

DAY OF DANCE NY - Class Schedule:

10am – 11:30am: BALLET with Robert Battle (Dance Theatre of Harlem / Artistic Director)

11:45am – 1:15pm: HORTON with Tracy Inman (Alvin Ailey School / Co-Director)

1:30am – 3:00pm: MEN'S HIP-HOP/JAZZ with Edgar Godineaux (Broadway's AIN'T TOO PROUD, MEMPHIS, SWING!)

3:15pm – 4:45pm: FOSSE inspired class with Lloyd Culbreath (Broadway's DANCIN', SOPHISTICATED LADIES, TAP DANCE KID)

5:00pm – 6:30pm: TAP with John Manzari (Broadway's FUNNY GIRL)

7:00pm: There will be a full FREE panel Q & A discussion including many of Mr. Battle's family, friends and colleagues who will offer insights and anecdotes about Hinton and his illustrious career moderated by Stephanie Pope Lofgren. Panelists will include George Faison (The Wiz), Alton Fitzgerald White (Miss Saigon), Nicole Fosse (Dancin'), Maria Torres (Idlewild), Lacy Phillips (Sophisticated Ladies), William Franzbrau (Producer) and Daryl Richardson (Sophisticated Ladies) and more.

All classes are all FREE of charge and open to the public. Space is going quickly with open enrollment limited on a first-come, first-served basis until June 1st. Walk-ins will be welcomed based on space and availability only. If you would like to volunteer to assist for the day, we welcome you to sign-up on the volunteer tab located on the website.

Sign up TODAY at www.DayOfDanceNY.com and follow on Instagram at @DayOfDanceNY.

