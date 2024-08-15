The Joyce Theater Will Host the Return of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Along with two works from in-demand Black choreographers, DCDC becomes the first African American company to add master choreographer Paul Taylor's Esplanade to its repertoire, with performances at The Joyce Theater from October 1-6. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Since its inception over 55 years ago, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) has championed a movement legacy rooted in the African American experience—and their upcoming season at The Joyce is no different. Two of the three works on the company's triple bill uplift Black choreographic voices, giving them their due time in the spotlight on the international stage. Broadway veteran and choreographic virtuoso Ray Mercer's This I Know For Sure brings a distinct energy to the program, capturing the spark of creation between choreographer and dancers and giving a peek into the artist's mind. Philadelphia dance pioneer Rennie Harris pays homage to renowned painter Jacob Lawrence and his portrayals of Black life in America with Jacob's Ladder, focusing on Lawrence's scenes of urban life. Melding street dance storytelling with music by Zap Mama, Harris captures Lawrence's freedom of voice, mind, and body.

The crown jewel of the program is also an incredible moment in dance history. With the restaging of Paul Taylor's Esplanade, DCDC becomes the first African American dance company to add the exuberant masterpiece to its repertoire. Inspired by and based in pedestrian movement, the complex patterns and intricate rhythms set to Bach concertos see the unbelievably masterful dancers turn everyday actions into daring feats of artistic prowess. “Part of the beauty of dance is it's held in the vessel of the dancers,” says Chief Executive & Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs. “For me, it broadens the scope of who DCDC is as a repertory African-American dance company.”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company was founded in 1968 to create performance opportunities for dancers of color. Five decades later, it remains rooted in the African-American experience, committed to the presentation of accomplished movement artists on the global stage, and to arts-integrated education and community engagement. Known for extraordinary artistic expression and athleticism, this acclaimed Dayton, Ohio dance company continues to be celebrated at home and abroad. Chief Executive & Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs upholds the company's enduring legacy of innovative and classic work by 20th and 21st century choreographers. A co-recipient of one of the dance world's highest honors, the 2016 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival, DCDC has been presented by American Dance Festival, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and supported by National Endowment for the Arts and New England Foundation for the Arts, among others.

Comments