The Dance Centre to Present Arno Schuitemaker's IF YOU COULD SEE ME NOW

Award-winning Dutch choreographer Arno Schuitemaker will bring his mesmerizing work to Vancouver for the first time with If You Could See Me Now. A highly physical, rigorous integration of movement, music and light, the work features three performers who take a chilled-out club dance and reinvent it through incessant movement, rhythm and endurance. From turmoil to ecstasy, from a meticulous build-up to its fracturing, the performance goes right to the core of the body and its response to change, and asks: how do we keep going and move forward?

Schuitemaker's work is known for its ability to form an empathy and connection between audiences and performers. He says: "There is a difference between a performance that you look at as a representation of something, and a performance which becomes an actual experience. Where you get in the middle, get immersed by it and see how it speaks directly to you... If You Could See Me Now belongs to the latter category." The piece premiered in 2017 and has been performed across Europe and in Indonesia.

Arno Schuitemaker studied aerospace and aviation technology, before turning to dance and quickly becoming known as one of the Netherlands' most exciting young creators. Breaking down the boundaries between dance, performance, visual art, and club culture, his work receives praise for the inventive forms and topics he explores, lying at the intersection where the intimate and the universal meet. Schuitemaker's award-winning works have been presented at renowned venues and festivals in over 25 countries around the world.

Performance Details:

If You Could See Me Now

Concept and creation: Arno Schuitemaker

Performers: Stein Fluijt, Ivan Ugrin, Mark Christoph Klee

Dramaturgy: Guy Cools

Music composition: Wim Selles

Lighting design: Vinny Jones

If You Could See Me Now is a production by SHARP/ArnoSchuitemaker in coproduction with HELLERAU - Europäisches Zentrum der Künste (Dresden, Germany), O Espaço Do Tempo - Associação Cultura (Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal), CN D Centre national de la danse (Pantin, France), KLAP Maison pour la danse (Marseille, France) and Tafelhalle im KunstKulturQuartier (Nuremberg, Germany). The performance is created with contributions by Performing Arts Fund NL, Fonds 21, VSBfonds and Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds. Premiere: 2017.