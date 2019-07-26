Texas Ballet Theater School Relocates Dallas County Facility

Texas Ballet Theater School (TBTS), Texas Ballet Theater School (TBTS), the official school of Texas Ballet Theater (TBT), is relocating its Dallas County facility to 300 N. Coit Rd. in Richardson, Texas, in order to provide increased space and amenities for its students. The move is expected to take place later this year.

"The relocation is the result of an extensive search for a facility that will address the particular needs of our program," said Vanessa Logan, Executive Director of Texas Ballet Theater.

The new facility is three blocks west of TBT's current studio and is located immediately south of the Promenade Tower. The new space is slightly over 10,000 square feet - almost 4,000 square feet larger than the present facility. The larger footprint will add studio space, multiple restrooms, offices and staff areas, and dressing/restroom facilities for female and male students.

In addition, the facility will provide a safe drop-off and entry. The site offers ample parking for students and their families. The improved space affords the opportunity to add a Professional Training Division as a pre-professional option for ballet students in Dallas.

"This new space provides a great opportunity for our programs to grow," Logan said. "The Dallas community is extremely important to us, and we are excited to be able to serve this area in a new capacity."

Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., Artistic Director of Texas Ballet Theater, remarked, "We are thrilled to have this new space reflect the excellent training provided at the Dallas School."

TBT will make progress updates on social media (FB - Texas Ballet Theater School and Instagram: @tbtschool). TBT will host a grand opening celebration event once the facility is complete.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You