THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented by Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble provides aspiring young dancers a chance to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere. What they also provide is cultural and educational enrichment to the community. During this season of giving, the staff and dancers will share the art and beauty of ballet with adults and children alike through free presentations of the holiday classic The Nutcracker in various venues around Central Indiana.

CIDE kicked off these events when they partnered with Girl Scout Troops in Hamilton and Boone Counties to provide interactive workshops and help them earn their coveted Girl Scout Dancer Badge. The initiative, spanning 12 different troop meetings across Westfield, Carmel, and Zionsville, reached a total of 189 Girl Scouts ranging from 5 to 9 years old.

CIDE's team of Senior Level dancers introduced the young scouts to the magic of The Nutcracker and ballet. In total 20+ dancers dedicated over 50 hours, performing and assisting in lessons. The scouts learned ballet basics and choreography and were able to display their new skills in a mini performance.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to provide this enriching opportunity for young girls,” said Kitty Bishop, Friends of CIDE, Co-Chair. “Our dancers are passionate about sharing their love of dance and inspiring future generations. Witnessing the girls' excitement and enthusiasm throughout the workshops was truly rewarding.”

Troop leaders shared how much they loved connections that were formed and the pure joy the dancers brought to the scouts.

CIDE will continue to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to the community as they present special free excerpts in several locations. The first of these was November 23 at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. In addition, CIDE performed in the Zionsville Parade, at the Westfield, Zionsville and (coming up December 10) Carmel Clay Public Libraries and Westfield in Lights.

Again this year, CIDE is inviting students from local schools to attend a performance of The Nutcracker. This is a free presentation and is such an opportunity for the attending students.

Michael Casey Clark & Ashley Jacobs, Co-Artistic Directors, spoke about this annual event: "The free performance of The Nutcracker fills a vital need in our community to provide access to the performing arts to children in public schools. The capacity of dance to portray a story or emotion without the use of words ensures accessibility to students of all backgrounds. As evidenced by data gathered by CIDE, the majority of public-school students attending The Nutcracker have never seen a ballet before, and may not have had the opportunity to do so without this field trip."

"The benefits of exposure to the art form of dance in youth are significant. Children who are involved in the arts show improved academic achievement, creativity, and critical thinking skills. In addition, this performance gives an opportunity for teachers to tie the art form of dance in with their current curriculum. CIDE's production of The Nutcracker, complete with the original Tchaikovsky score, exposes students to both classical ballet and music."

The Penrod Society is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the arts and culture of Central Indiana. Via the Penrod Arts Fair and other events, the Penrod Society raises funds to support arts organizations, schools, hospitals and other not-for-profit organizations whose missions and programming include arts, cultural, and educational activities.

CIDE is extremely grateful for this support as it allows them to complete this initiative which exemplifies their commitment to community engagement and fostering a love of dance within the local youth. The company plans to continue its current outreach and explore further opportunities to inspire young minds through the power of dance.

Those who want to enjoy the entire production of The Nutcracker are invited to join CIDE in this year's presentation December 13-15.

