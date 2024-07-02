Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A Special Family Concert In Time For July School Holidays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will take to the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall stage this July school holidays to perform a special family-friendly concert, featuring classical music the whole family will enjoy.

In The Symphonic World of Dance, audiences will experience music inspired by dance from around the world, under the baton of acclaimed conductor Umberto Clerici and presented by SBS Pop Asia's Andy Trieu. Straight off the back of Sydney Symphony's sold-out family concerts in 2022 and 2023, this unmissable live performance is a great way to introduce children to the exciting world of orchestral music in a relaxed setting.

From the waltzes of Vienna and the folk dances of eastern Europe to the vibrant energy of the can-can and the irresistible rhythms of Brazil, the program features something for all ages. Kicking off with Bernstein's beloved Overture to Candide and Dvořák's folk-inspired Slavonic Dances, the Orchestra will traverse well-known classics and lesser-known gems, concluding with Abreu's energetic hit Tico-Tico no Fubá, a Brazilian choro song popularized by Hollywood's Copacabana.

Don't miss this lively and spirited performance the whole family will love. Tickets available to purchase from 16 April at sydneysymphony.com.

