Smuin Contemporary Ballet Presents DANCE SERIES 1

Smuin Contemporary Ballet comes to Mountain View with Dance Series 1, a stunning program featuring three extraordinary works by established and rising choreographers. The music of country icon Johnny Cash comes alive in The Man in Black, an acclaimed work for three men and a woman, danced in cowboy boots. This premiere, choreographed by James Kudelka, the former artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada, is an ode to American working-class grit featuring complex choreography influenced by popular country-western dance styles including line, square, swing, and step dancing. Also on the bill: former Smuin artist Rex Wheeler's Take Five, a delightfully witty work set to the jazzy beat of Dave Brubeck, whose centenary is celebrated this year. Michael Smuin's "dazzling" and "unforgettable" (San Francisco Chronicle) Carmina Burana, set to the sensual Carl Orff score, rounds out this spectacular program of classical ballet and contemporary dance. This program debuted last Fall in Walnut Creek and San Francisco.

MOUNTAIN VIEW:

February 27 - March 1, 2020

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 pm

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street (at Mercy), Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$79)

Photo Credit: Chris Hardy





