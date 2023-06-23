Review: SW!NG OUT at The Joyce Theater through July 2-The Dance Highlight of the Summer

SW!NG OUT is now at The Joyce Theater through July 2 and wow, just wow! The beloved genre of Lindy Hop, the pre-eminent form of swing-Jazz, partnered dance is being presented at its very best with choreography and improvisation by Director, Caleb Teicher and the Braintrust in collaboration with ultra-talented dancers. Additionally, the Big Apple Contest piece features choreography by Frankie Manning as first seen in “Keep Punching.”

The show is mesmerizing with musical arrangements and orchestrations by Eyal Vilner, wonderfully performed by the member of the Eyal Vilner Big Band with the smooth vocals of Imani Rousselle. You’ll be tapping your toes to the spirited rhythms as you enjoy every single moment of the production.

SW!ING OUT is presented in two acts. The first one, "The Show" includes segments by the full troupe. Clad in colorful garb, the dancers create duets that dazzle with their distinctive improvisations. The variety is stunning with energetic dances, playful ones, and romantic pieces. Some of our favorite numbers included “Downhill,” “The Big Apple Contest,” “Shiny Stockings,” and “Jumping At The Woodside.” The Braintrust dancers that include Evita Arce, Latasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh and Celeb Teicher also perform captivating solos.

The second act, "The Jam" is an excellent opportunity for all those in the audience to go onto the stage and step lively to the spirited tunes of the Eyal Vilner Big Band along with the show’s charming company. It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages doing their own versions of the Lindy Hop.

The full company of dancers in SW!NG OUT is a perfect collective. They include Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Caleb Techer, Brandon Barker, Timothy Christopher, Gaby Cook, Laura Glaess, Al Howard, Michael Jagger, Jennifer Jones, Dee Daniels Locke, and Brian Lawton.

We applaud the creative and production teams that have brought the show to The Joyce Theater. They include original lighting design by Serena Wong; lighting supervisor and assistant lighting design by Kelly Martin; original sound design and sound engineer, Joseph Wolfslau; costume design by Marion Talan; bandstand and lighting design by Michelle Stokes; Choreographic Advisor is Melanie George; and Production Stage Manager is Jacob Wexler.

Be a part of the extraordinary artistic collaboration that is SW!ING OUT. There’s no other dance show like it. Get your tickets and get your summer in the swing!

SW!ING OUT will be performed at The Joyce Theater through July 2. The Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street The show lasts for two hours with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets, range in price from $11-$71 and can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Note that ticket prices are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Grace Kathryn Landefeld