Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

New York City Center is presenting the NYC premiere of Song of Songs featuring gorgeous choreography by Pam Tanowitz perfectly set to David Lang’s exceptional choral music performed live on the stage. We attended on Thursday night when the full house audience gave the production a well-deserved standing ovation. Song of Songs is part of the Artists at the Center series and it will be at City Center through Saturday, November 11th.

Song of Songs, known as the Biblical Poem, “The Song of Solomon” is beautifully interpreted in Tanowitz’s stirring, conceptual choreography. There’s an overarching sense of romance to the dance that is passionately portrayed by the troupe. The intimacy and physical connections are established with delicate movements, dramatic moments, and intricate partnering. Whether dancing individually or in unison, the company masters Tanowitz’s compelling choreography. The staging is distinctive with a number of low platforms that serve to elevate the dancers. Song of Songs allows viewers to relax and fully engage their senses to appreciate the superb performance.

The dancers for Song of Songs are a company of gifted professionals with impressive backgrounds. They include Kara Chan, Christine Flores, Zachary Gonder, Brian Lawson, Victor Lozano, Maile Okamura, and Melissa Toogood. The understudy is Maggie Cloud.

The music for Song of Songs, composed by Pulitzer Prize winner, David Lang, is very effectual. It poses questions about the connections between spirituality and love. The talented musicians are Emily Brausa on cello; Caleb Burhans on viola, Yuri Yamashita on percussion; Martha Cluver, Soprano; Katie Geissinger, Alto; and Molly Netter, Soprano.

We applaud the Creative Team that has brought Song of Songs to the midtown stage. The Team includes production design by Pam Tanowitz, Clifton Taylor, Reid Bartelme, and Harriet Jung; sound design by Garth MacAleavey; dramaturgy by Mary Gossy; rehearsal direction by Melissa Toogood; and musical supervision by Caleb Burhans. Production management and Technical direction is by Mark Quiles; Stage management by Madeleine Reilly; and Produced by Jason Collins.

Visiting New York City Center for their productions is always a treasured experience. The opportunity to view Song of Songs is one that will be long remembered.

Song of Songs has a run time of 1 hour with no intermission. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues) New York, NY 10019. For questions and information, email Info@NYCityCenter.org

To purchase tickets by phone, call 212.581.1212. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan