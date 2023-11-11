Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE: GENESIS DANCE PROJECT AND NEW WORKS, Sadler's Wells Photo 1 Review: NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE: GENESIS DANCE PROJECT AND NEW WORKS, Sadler's Wells
Sarah Crane To Present Choreographic Works on Monday, November 13 at Open Jar Studios Photo 2 Sarah Crane To Present Choreographic Works on Monday, November 13 at Open Jar Studios
Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House
Review: MALEVO, Peacock Theatre Photo 4 Review: MALEVO, Peacock Theatre

Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

New York City Center is presenting the NYC premiere of Song of Songs featuring gorgeous choreography by Pam Tanowitz perfectly set to David Lang’s exceptional choral music performed live on the stage. We attended on Thursday night when the full house audience gave the production a well-deserved standing ovation. Song of Songs is part of the Artists at the Center series and it will be at City Center through Saturday, November 11th.

Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

Song of Songs, known as the Biblical Poem, “The Song of Solomon” is beautifully interpreted in Tanowitz’s stirring, conceptual choreography.  There’s an overarching sense of romance to the dance that is passionately portrayed by the troupe. The intimacy and physical connections are established with delicate movements, dramatic moments, and intricate partnering.  Whether dancing individually or in unison, the company masters Tanowitz’s compelling choreography. The staging is distinctive with a number of low platforms that serve to elevate the dancers. Song of Songs allows viewers to relax and fully engage their senses to appreciate the superb performance.

Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

The dancers for Song of Songs are a company of gifted professionals with impressive backgrounds.  They include Kara Chan, Christine Flores, Zachary Gonder, Brian Lawson, Victor Lozano, Maile Okamura, and Melissa Toogood.  The understudy is Maggie Cloud.

The music for Song of Songs, composed by Pulitzer Prize winner, David Lang, is very effectual.  It poses questions about the connections between spirituality and love.  The talented musicians are Emily Brausa on cello; Caleb Burhans on viola, Yuri Yamashita on percussion; Martha Cluver, Soprano; Katie Geissinger, Alto; and Molly Netter, Soprano.

Review: Pam Tanowitz, Artists at the Center Presents SONG OF SONGS at New York City Center

We applaud the Creative Team that has brought Song of Songs to the midtown stage.  The Team includes production design by Pam Tanowitz, Clifton Taylor, Reid Bartelme, and Harriet Jung; sound design by Garth MacAleavey; dramaturgy by Mary Gossy; rehearsal direction by Melissa Toogood; and musical supervision by Caleb Burhans. Production management and Technical direction is by Mark Quiles; Stage management by Madeleine Reilly; and Produced by Jason Collins.

Visiting New York City Center for their productions is always a treasured experience. The opportunity to view Song of Songs is one that will be long remembered.

Song of Songs has a run time of 1 hour with no intermission. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues) New York, NY 10019. For questions and information, email Info@NYCityCenter.org
To purchase tickets by phone, call 212.581.1212. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
National Sawdust Presents a Trilogy of Collaborative Live Music and Dance-Theater Pieces F Photo
National Sawdust Presents a Trilogy of Collaborative Live Music and Dance-Theater Pieces From Tiffany Mills Company and Ensemble Ipse

National Sawdust (Paola Prestini, Artistic Director; Ana De Archuleta, Managing Director) presents a program of three collaborative pieces from Tiffany Mills Company and Ensemble Ipse conceived for seven violas and seven dancers, including the world premiere of Vapor/Blood, on December 2 and 3.

2
The Conference For Research On Choreographic Interfaces Presents DANCES WITH ROBOTS Photo
The Conference For Research On Choreographic Interfaces Presents DANCES WITH ROBOTS

The Conference for Research on Choreographic Interfaces (CRCI) presents Dances with Robots: a podcast exploring the intersection of art, technology, and activism. Hosted by Sydney Skybetter and Ariane Michaud, the podcast premieres on November 14, 2023. Join them as they navigate the world through interdisciplinary practice.

3
Review: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce Theater

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending the opening night of  “Kyle Marshall Choreography” at The Joyce Theater on Wednesday, November 8. 

4
The 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance Comes to Memphis Photo
The 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance Comes to Memphis in 2024

Join the International Association of Blacks in Dance and Collage Dance Collective for the 34th Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance in Memphis, Tennessee.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Review: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce TheaterReview: KYLE MARSHALL CHOREOGRAPHY Makes Stunning Debut at The Joyce Theater
Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23
KOSTERINA Launches New Line of OlivesKOSTERINA Launches New Line of Olives
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food PairingsBALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whiskey and Food Pairings

Videos

Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS