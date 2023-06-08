Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

Celebrating a 15-year period of expansive, ground-breaking work by Founder and Artistic Director Andrea Miller, GALLIM returns to The Joyce with a dynamic fivefold bill. Miller has an extraordinary ability to tightly grasp an entire audience’s attention through her ferocious dance making and intricate visions. “After a necessary process of metamorphosis during the last three pandemic years, GALLIM emerges with a new generation of dancers, creativity, diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds that inspire and enrich our work,” notes Miller.

Physically charged and musically pulsating, GALLIM’s evening of works reminds the audience of the athletic phenomena dance truly holds. First presented is state choreographed by Andrew Miller in collaboration with Catherine Kirk. state is, “…a trio capturing the deep connections women build to hold each other and the urgency and beauty of individual expression,” states the program. Warm, orange lights compliment dancers India Hobbs, Vivian Pakkanen, and Emma Thesing as they paddle, flirting with the floor in magnetic fashion. Nicole Pearce’s lighting design adds a dramatic element to state creating illusions with shadow play, lingering silhouettes, and sudden black out flashes. There is no weak link or moment during state; the dancers weave on and offstage to perform physically demanding solos. Swift yet constricted, these dancers capture the experience of womanhood.

FROM is, “…a series of moody duets, a trio and a quartet,” states the program. The work is choreographed by Andrea Miller in collaboration with Juilliard and Gallim with eerily exquisite music made by Nico Jaar. A circle of bright white industrial lights breaks through rolling smoke as one dancer drags another on the floor. Coincidentally jarring and tranquil, the dancers’ bodies appear more creature-like, all dressed in skin melding nude toned bodysuits. Sounds of glass breaking and vigorous beats contrast the wide, contortionist lifts as heads and limbs undulate and drag across the stage with gravity. Eerily beautiful, elements of contemporary ballet transcend the audience into another place. The lights dim as dancers counterbalance in a romantic, crescent moon shape.

"Boom!" Running shadows begin the evening length work Castles, choreographed by Andrea Miller. Originally titled FOLD HERE, the initial work was created in 2013, “…during Miller’s first pregnancy and originally inspired by the short story Cathedrals by Raymon Carver,” stated in the program. Breaking from smooth seamlessness into movement chaos, Castles takes the audience on a trip of the unknown. The audience experiences mystery, romance, and sorrowfulness, even a slapstick comedic duet of dancers Sydney Chow and Marc Anthony Gutierrez. There is an intense hollowness in the way Chow and Gutierrez interact, initially hilarious, and suddenly stoic and reminiscent. Following Castles is No Ordinary Love, with music by legend Sade, is performed by dancers Marc Anthony Gutierrez and Emma Thesing. Swift and simplistic, the dancing speaks for itself. Choreographed by Miller in collaboration with GALLIM, the duet takes turns of breakout movements.

Commanding and captivating, ending the evening is Miller’s showstopper SAMA danced by the entire company. The stage remains warm with orange, yellow, and tan lights and golden motifs in lighting and costume. Bare backs, play with gravity, and loud pulsating vibrations make SAMA feel tribal. Vivian Pakkanen stands out in an outburst solo where her commitment and fierceness is felt in every audience seat. The dancers own impeccable articulation, fierceness, and qualities of the company dancers behind Miller’s work.

Witnessing Miller’s magic leaves the audience wanting more, and GALLIM is a one of a kind company with exquisite versatility and intense athleticism. “In this first full season following the pandemic, we celebrate our history and our collaborators while pursuing work that honors diversity, inclusion, equity, and access,” says Executive Director, Erin Fogarty. “This is the crucial path to creating meaningful art and continuing much needed conversations across generations, genres and disciplines.”

Founder & Artistic Director: Andrea Milller

Executive Director: Erin Fogarty

Gallim Artists: Sydney Chow, Chloe Crenshaw, Donterreo Culp, Marc Anthony Gutierrez, Ellexis Hatch, India Hobbs, Nouhoum Koita, Vivian Pakkanen, Gary Reagan, Bryan Testa, Emma Thesig, Ryan Vyskocil, Channce Williams

Rehearsal Director: Georgia Usborne

Rehearsal Assistant: Annie Rigney

Restaging (Castles): Austin Tyson

Lighting Designer: Burke Brown

Collaborators: Dancer & Choreographer: Brian “HallowDreamz” Henry, Composer: Reginald “RIVKA” Wilkins, Guest Artist (Painter): Sharone Halevy, Guest Artist (Dancer): Chalvar Monteiro, Guest Artist (Dancer): Issa Perez

Photo Credit: Emma Ivy, Rachel Papo, Steven Pisano