Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

GALLIM returns to The Joyce Theater after the pandemic hiatus May 31-June 4, with a program that celebrates Artistic Director and Founder Andrea Miller’s history of boundary-blurring, interdisciplinary work.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 1 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
The Bessies Announce Nominees For 2023 Bessie Awards Photo 2 The Bessies Announce Nominees For 2023 Bessie Awards
Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Eisenhower Theater Photo 3 Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Eisenhower Theater
Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center Photo 4 Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center

Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

Celebrating a 15-year period of expansive, ground-breaking work by Founder and Artistic Director Andrea Miller, GALLIM returns to The Joyce with a dynamic fivefold bill. Miller has an extraordinary ability to tightly grasp an entire audience’s attention through her ferocious dance making and intricate visions. “After a necessary process of metamorphosis during the last three pandemic years, GALLIM emerges with a new generation of dancers, creativity, diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds that inspire and enrich our work,” notes Miller.

Physically charged and musically pulsating, GALLIM’s evening of works reminds the audience of the athletic phenomena dance truly holds. First presented is state choreographed by Andrew Miller in collaboration with Catherine Kirk. state is, “…a trio capturing the deep connections women build to hold each other and the urgency and beauty of individual expression,” states the program. Warm, orange lights compliment dancers India Hobbs, Vivian Pakkanen, and Emma Thesing as they paddle, flirting with the floor in magnetic fashion. Nicole Pearce’s lighting design adds a dramatic element to state creating illusions with shadow play, lingering silhouettes, and sudden black out flashes. There is no weak link or moment during state; the dancers weave on and offstage to perform physically demanding solos. Swift yet constricted, these dancers capture the experience of womanhood.

Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

FROM is, “…a series of moody duets, a trio and a quartet,” states the program. The work is choreographed by Andrea Miller in collaboration with Juilliard and Gallim with eerily exquisite music made by Nico Jaar. A circle of bright white industrial lights breaks through rolling smoke as one dancer drags another on the floor. Coincidentally jarring and tranquil, the dancers’ bodies appear more creature-like, all dressed in skin melding nude toned bodysuits. Sounds of glass breaking and vigorous beats contrast the wide, contortionist lifts as heads and limbs undulate and drag across the stage with gravity. Eerily beautiful, elements of contemporary ballet transcend the audience into another place. The lights dim as dancers counterbalance in a romantic, crescent moon shape.

Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

"Boom!" Running shadows begin the evening length work Castles, choreographed by Andrea Miller. Originally titled FOLD HERE, the initial work was created in 2013, “…during Miller’s first pregnancy and originally inspired by the short story Cathedrals by Raymon Carver,” stated in the program. Breaking from smooth seamlessness into movement chaos, Castles takes the audience on a trip of the unknown. The audience experiences mystery, romance, and sorrowfulness, even a slapstick comedic duet of dancers Sydney Chow and Marc Anthony Gutierrez. There is an intense hollowness in the way Chow and Gutierrez interact, initially hilarious, and suddenly stoic and reminiscent. Following Castles is No Ordinary Love, with music by legend Sade, is performed by dancers Marc Anthony Gutierrez and Emma Thesing. Swift and simplistic, the dancing speaks for itself. Choreographed by Miller in collaboration with GALLIM, the duet takes turns of breakout movements.

Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

Commanding and captivating, ending the evening is Miller’s showstopper SAMA danced by the entire company. The stage remains warm with orange, yellow, and tan lights and golden motifs in lighting and costume. Bare backs, play with gravity, and loud pulsating vibrations make SAMA feel tribal. Vivian Pakkanen stands out in an outburst solo where her commitment and fierceness is felt in every audience seat. The dancers own impeccable articulation, fierceness, and qualities of the company dancers behind Miller’s work.

Review: GALLIM CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF ARTISTIC EXPLORATION AND EVOLUTION at The Joyce Theater

Witnessing Miller’s magic leaves the audience wanting more, and GALLIM is a one of a kind company with exquisite versatility and intense athleticism. “In this first full season following the pandemic, we celebrate our history and our collaborators while pursuing work that honors diversity, inclusion, equity, and access,” says Executive Director, Erin Fogarty. “This is the crucial path to creating meaningful art and continuing much needed conversations across generations, genres and disciplines.”

 

Founder & Artistic Director: Andrea Milller

Executive Director: Erin Fogarty

Gallim Artists: Sydney Chow, Chloe Crenshaw, Donterreo Culp, Marc Anthony Gutierrez, Ellexis Hatch, India Hobbs, Nouhoum Koita, Vivian Pakkanen, Gary Reagan, Bryan Testa, Emma Thesig, Ryan Vyskocil, Channce Williams

Rehearsal Director: Georgia Usborne

Rehearsal Assistant: Annie Rigney

Restaging (Castles): Austin Tyson

Lighting Designer: Burke Brown

 

Collaborators: Dancer & Choreographer: Brian “HallowDreamz” Henry, Composer: Reginald “RIVKA” Wilkins, Guest Artist (Painter): Sharone Halevy, Guest Artist (Dancer): Chalvar Monteiro, Guest Artist (Dancer): Issa Perez

 

Photo Credit: Emma Ivy, Rachel Papo, Steven Pisano



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
The Royal Ballet to Celebrate Wayne Sleeps 75th Birthday at the Royal Opera House Photo
The Royal Ballet to Celebrate Wayne Sleep's 75th Birthday at the Royal Opera House

This July, the Royal Opera House will host a unique event celebrating the 75th birthday of former Royal Ballet Principal dancer, and celebrity of stage and screen, Wayne Sleep.

2
UCSB Department of Theater/Dances LAUNCH PAD to Present Spring 2023 Kinetic Lab Photo
UCSB Department of Theater/Dance's LAUNCH PAD to Present Spring 2023 Kinetic Lab

The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance has announced Kinetic Lab 2023, our final dance production of the Performance Season. The product of a year-long arc of choreographic study, six Dance BFA students tackle their first foray into choreography for groups, and step outside of the dancing to develop a directorial eye.

3
Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center Photo
Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center

What did our critic think of REVIEW: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center?

4
Review: For Ballet Hispanico Making Art is About Making Change Photo
Review: For Ballet Hispanico Making Art is About Making Change

In celebration of its founder Tina Ramirez, the ballet company’s latest installment at the New York City Center focuses on how dance can build community and celebrate the LatinX culture to make a difference.

From This Author - Miranda Stuck

Miranda Stuck is a professional dancer and journalist from Seattle, Washington who currently resides in New York City. Prior to graduating from the Ailey/Fordham Bachelor of Fine Arts program, Miranda... (read more about this author)

Review: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City CenterReview: BALLET HISPÁNICO at New York City Center
Review: FJK DANCE: Raising the Arab Voice in Contemporary Dance at New York Live ArtsReview: FJK DANCE: Raising the Arab Voice in Contemporary Dance at New York Live Arts
Review: Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents Its First Choreographic Commission at The Joyce TheaterReview: Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents Its First Choreographic Commission at The Joyce Theater
Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS