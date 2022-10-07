Review: AN AUSPICIOUS BEGINNING TO PNB'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON at McCaw Hall

From September 23rd to October 2nd 2022, Pacific Northwest Ballet treated audiences at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall in Seattle to a triple bill that ushered in the company's 50th anniversary season by showcasing the troupe's storied virtuosity in works that demand first rate technique as well as both a classical and a contemporary sensibility. The digital version is available from October 6th to October 10th. Click here for digital tickets plus valuable extras including Artistic Director Peter Boal's Notes: https://order.pnb.org/23-digital/carmina

The opener is George Balanchine's "Allegro Brilliante", an enduring masterpiece to the music of Tchaikovsky. Next up is a powerful world premiere, "Wartime Elegy", by Alexei Ratmansky to the music of Valentin Silvestrov. The closer is a PNB favorite, "Carmina Burana" by Kent Stowell to the music of Carl Orff.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate PNB's half century as a world class dance company!