RESONANCE Explores the Asian American Experience At We Are Here Brooklyn

Resonance, a thought-provoking dance production will make its debut on November 2nd, exploring the Asian American experience through an innovative dance performance. Featuring an all-Asian cast, Resonance will be held at We Are Here Brooklyn.

Resonance comes in two parts. The evening starts with a pre-show night market, inspired by Taiwanese night markets, that invites audience members to engage in various interactive Asian American cultural experiences.

Audience members can visit the karaoke station, body graffiti or digital art drawing booths (amongst many more), which serve as means to connect and celebrate the beautiful spectrum of the Asian American experiences.

After the night market experience, audience members can enjoy the dance performance choreographed and directed by David Cartahena Lee. Inspired by Philippine Cultural Nights (PCN), the dance will be presented in thematic sections and will utilize contemporary, hip-hop, street jazz, house, and waacking dance styles.

The dances weaves together narratives of societal pressures, the perpetual foreigner, and the celebration of queer Asian identity, offering audiences an alternative perspective on what has been stereotypically perceived as the Asian identity. "Just because I am Asian does not mean I don't fall in love or experience generational trauma [like everyone else]".

The visionary behind Resonance emphasizes the importance of representation and education, particularly for audiences both within and outside the Asian American community. "Our goal is to humanize and shed light on the often-overlooked stories of Asian Americans," David explains. "By celebrating our unique identities, particularly within the queer community, we aim to challenge biases and uplift voices that need to be heard. The production hopes to educate, inspire, and spark meaningful conversations about the intersections of race, sexuality, and belonging."

