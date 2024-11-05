National Ballet of Canada Launches 2024/25 Season With SILENT SCREEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Ballet of Canada has announced that the Canadian premieres of Sol León and Paul Lightfoot's Silent Screen and Sir Frederick Ashton's Rhapsody with Guillaume Côté's Body of Work will launch the 2024/25 season at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts November 9 – 16.

The unique choreographic language of Sol León and Paul Lightfoot comes to the National Ballet for the first time with Silent Screen, a mesmerizing, theatrical experience set to the music of Philip Glass. Based in Europe, León and Lightfoot are the architects of a highly respected body of work rarely experienced in North America. With this acquisition, Muir opens the door to their canon. Silent Screen immerses the dancers in a silent film projected on shifting screens, taking the audience on a journey that finishes where it began.

The National Ballet joins the international celebration of Sir Frederick Ashton with Rhapsody, a chic and joyful ballet set to Sergei Rachmaninoff's glorious Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Muir acquired this Canadian premiere for Ashton Worldwide, a five-year festival honouring the great choreographer's legacy.

Body of Work kicks off Guillaume Côté's special performances in his final season with the National Ballet as Principal Dancer. Set to Ludwig van Beethoven's uplifting Symphony No.7, this solo is an expression of Côté's own extraordinary legacy in dance.

