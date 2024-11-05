News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

National Ballet of Canada Launches 2024/25 Season With SILENT SCREEN

The Canadian premiere will be presented onstage with Rhapsody & Body of Work, November 9 – 16.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
National Ballet of Canada Launches 2024/25 Season With SILENT SCREEN Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The National Ballet of Canada has announced that the Canadian premieres of Sol León and Paul Lightfoot's Silent Screen and Sir Frederick Ashton's Rhapsody with Guillaume Côté's Body of Work will launch the 2024/25 season at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts November 9 – 16.  

LATEST NEWS

Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents Native Singer Jennifer Kreisberg
RUTH PAGE'S THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The Ruth Page Center for the Arts This Christmas
National Ballet of Canada Launches 2024/25 Season With SILENT SCREEN
Royal Academy of Dance and SANE Reveal New Partnership

The unique choreographic language of Sol León and Paul Lightfoot comes to the National Ballet for the first time with Silent Screen, a mesmerizing, theatrical experience set to the music of Philip Glass. Based in Europe, León and Lightfoot are the architects of a highly respected body of work rarely experienced in North America. With this acquisition, Muir opens the door to their canon. Silent Screen immerses the dancers in a silent film projected on shifting screens, taking the audience on a journey that finishes where it began. 

The National Ballet joins the international celebration of Sir Frederick Ashton with Rhapsody, a chic and joyful ballet set to Sergei Rachmaninoff's glorious Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Muir acquired this Canadian premiere for Ashton Worldwide, a five-year festival honouring the great choreographer's legacy.   

Body of Work kicks off Guillaume Côté's special performances in his final season with the National Ballet as Principal Dancer. Set to Ludwig van Beethoven's uplifting Symphony No.7, this solo is an expression of Côté's own extraordinary legacy in dance. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos