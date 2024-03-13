Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Brings SECRET PLACE to the Mark Morris Dance Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will return to the Mark Morris Dance Center with a revival of Magloire's "Secret Place," a tribute to the power of the group, a casual gathering of five people dancing. There will be two Friday performances, April 12 & April 19 at 7:30 PM at the Mark Morris Dance Center.

Miro has extended the ballet with a new section set to J.S. Bach's Chaconne, composed while Bach was employed at the castle of Kothen, Germany. In a happy coincidence, New Chamber Ballet will have the honor of performing "Secret Place" on May 17, 2024, in the Kothen Castle on May 17th during its tour to Germany.

Other music selections for "Secret Place" are violin solos from the Baroque by contemporary composer Reiko Fueting, and Imitazione Delle Campane by 17th century composer Johann-Paul von Westhoff.