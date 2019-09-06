Kravis Center To Host Magnifique Winter Intensive Ballet Auditions

Auditions for the Magnifique Winter Intensive will be held at the Kravis Center on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1-4 p.m. Students who are selected will participate in the Magnifique Winter Intensive, January 2-6, to train with ballet dancers and instructors from France in the pure tradition of l'Ecole Francaise (the French School).

Founded by Jean-Hugues Feray, former principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille, the Magnifique Winter Intensive will feature faculty including Charles Jude, former star of the Paris Opera Ballet and now artistic director of the Ballet de l'Opera National de Bordeaux; Muriel Maffre, former dancer with the Hamburg Ballet, Monte-Carlo Ballet and San Francisco Ballet; Olivier Pardina, former principal dancer with the Nice Opera House, Bejart Ballet and a principal teacher with the Miami City Ballet School and Stephanie Roublot, former dancer with Ballet de Nancy and now a principal dancer with the Ballet de l'Opera National de Bordeaux.

For over 25 years, the Kravis Center has helped students of all ages fuel their imaginations and expand their lives through comprehensive arts education programs. Last season, nearly 60,000 children from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties attended performances, such as The Lightning Thief, presented in Dreyfoos Hall, through the S*T*A*R Series. The Center's Admission Waiver Program ensures that no child is denied access to a performance based on ability to pay.

To register for the Magnifique Winter Intensive auditions, please call the Kravis Center Education Department at 561-651-4251 or visit parisballetdance.com. The audition fee is $35; the 5-day Magnifique Winter Intensive tuition is $495.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You