Graham 2 Will Host Holiday Event Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Graham 2, the Martha Graham School’s acclaimed performing ensemble, will present a holiday event on Saturday, December 14, featuring some of Martha Graham’s iconic dances, from an early solo that revealed her star quality as a dancer to the last dance she choreographed on her full Company.

The family-friendly program includes Serenata Morisca (1916) by Ted Shawn, Satyric Festival Song (1932), and excerpts from El Penitente (1940), Cave of the Heart (1946), Appalachian Spring (1944), and the elegantly witty Maple Leaf Rag (1990). A dancer from the Martha Graham Dance Company will make a surprise appearance.

A festive guessing game will be woven into the program giving audience members a chance to win prizes. These include tickets to the Martha Graham Dance Company’s New York Season at the Joyce Theater in April 2025, an invitation to see an open rehearsal with Graham 2, and other exciting offerings. Additionally, the event will feature crafts, snacks, and goodie bags for the younger set, and a chance to dance and be photographed with the dancers!

The 2024 holiday event is part of the Martha Graham Dance Company’s popular Studio Series, which offers audiences an up-close look at the work of the Company and Graham 2 in the intimate setting of the Martha Graham Studio Theater.

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 14, at 2pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan. Tickets are $30 (general), $20 (students), and $10 (children under 12). To purchase tickets, visit marthagraham.org/studioseries/. Those unable to attend in person can join the Company’s digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series live streams and much more!

Comments