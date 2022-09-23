FJK Dance Announces 2022 Season At New York Live Arts Featuring a Preview of Fadi J. Khoury's OFF LIMITS & More

FJK Dance will celebrate its Eighth Anniversary Season at New York Live Arts from October 13-15, 2022, featuring a preview of Fadi J. Khoury's multimedia creation, Off Limits. A benefit Gala event will follow the opening night performance on October 13. The company will also host a Season Preview on October 12 at Gibney Dance Center. For more information, visit fjkdance.org/new-events/2022/7/19/fjk-season-2022-p7yct.

FJK Dance Season 2022 Performances

New York Live Arts - 219 W. 19th Street, NYC

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7pm, Gala Event to follow the performance

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30pm

Visual art meets contemporary dance in a cross-cultural dialogue. FJK Dance celebrates its eighth anniversary season at New York Live Arts, presenting a preview of Off Limits and repertory choreography by Fadi J. Khoury. View the trailer at https://vimeo.com/738755444.

The full program includes:

TWO (Premiere)

Lead and Lead!

Music: Peter Michael von der Nahmer

Lighting Design: Calvin Anderson

Choreography and Costumes: Fadi J Khoury

Dancers: Anica Grace Bottom and Timothy Ward

Forbidden (2021)

When love is locked and the key is inside.

Music: Abdel Wahab & Hossam Shaker with sound design by Omar Dewachi

Lighting Design: Calvin Anderson

Choreography, performance and design: Fadi J Khoury

Off Limits (Preview)

A multimedia project exploring challenges of authenticity in the face of social norms. An immigrant story will be told through live painting, music, and contemporary dance.

Music: Claude Debussy and Gaspar Cassado

Piano: Melody Fader

Cello: Elad Kabilio

Percussion: Gilbert Mansour

Sound Design and Electronic Bass: Mal Stein

Animation: James Daher

Lighting Design: Calvin Anderson

Choreography, Costumes, and Set Design: Fadi J Khoury

Dancers: Company

Tickets are $45, $20 Students. To purchase, visit: https://newyorklivearts.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3q00001ce1LSEAY.

FJK Dance Season 2022 Gala Fundraiser

The German Evangelical Lutheran St. Paul's Church - 315 West 22nd Street, NYC

Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 8:30 - 10:30pm

The company's eighth annual Gala Fundraiser will feature an opening night performance at New York Live Arts, followed by a festive dinner celebration at The German Evangelical Lutheran St. Pauls Church - a special evening celebrating FJK Dance's success in community outreach and the continued efforts in making a positive impact on people's lives.

To purchase Gala tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198842®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffjkdance.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/new-events/2022/7/19/fjk-season-2022.

Fadi J. Khoury is Artistic Director of FJK Dance. His innovative style - both as dancer and choreographer - showcases his life-long immersion in a world of dance forms. He was born in Baghdad, Iraq, surrounded by the folkloric music and dance of Arab culture. His father, also a dancer and choreographer, was the Artistic Director of the National Iraqi Ballet. Through his father, Fadi was exposed to diverse approaches to dance in Mesopotamia, still present in Assyrian, Syriac, and Bedouin folkloric dances of the Middle East. Fadi's multi-cultural background, versatility, and passion for dance allowed him to establish a career in Ballroom as lead instructor, dancer and choreographer at the Arthur Murray Dance Center in New York City. From 2009 - 2013, he placed first in the Top Teacher awards from Arthur Murray International. Though Fadi had assimilated several dance forms, he was not at home in any of them. In 2014, inspired by a successful collaboration with Sevin Ceviker, he created his own company, where he could continue to refine his distinct, personal style. Every FJK Dance performance reflects his unique mix of experiences, unlike anyone else's in the current dance scene and still exuberantly evolving. In 2018, Fadi received a CUNY Dance Initiative award and the opportunity to perform the first production of "UnTold" at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Fadi was recently appointed as the first dance "Artist-in-Residence" at Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, Wellness and Recovery Division, Behavioral Services, "to use dance to remove the stigma of, and to enable the public to better understand, mental illness."

FJK Dance is an NYC-based contemporary dance company founded in 2014 by Fadi J. Khoury and Sevin Ceviker. Dedicated to presenting a unique fusion of dance genres, it fills a void in the current dance scene, fusing the vocabularies of various genres - modern, jazz, classical ballet and traditional folkloric - into a language that expresses our fundamental, shared capacity to create. Through its performances, FJK supports cross-cultural dialogue, infusing its works with positive images from many dance traditions. FJK Dance is a dance company that aims to demonstrate that choreography need not - should not - be confined by stylistic limits. The company is an educational as well as a performing entity. It addresses various cultural groups in the hope of achieving rapprochement through art. It also addresses creators and consumers of dance, who are encouraged to re-imagine the capacity of dance to assimilate multiple styles. FJK Dance is grateful for the support of CUNY Dance Initiative residency and On Stage at Kingsborough in building the foundation of this Off Limits. fjkdance.org