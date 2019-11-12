Dance Artist Roberto Villanueva Revisits His One-Man Show, PIECES OF ME, at Ateneo de Manila University, 14 Nov.

Dance artist Roberto Villanueva

Photo: Joseph Pe

Manila, Philippines - Acclaimed Filipino-American (Fil-Am) dance artist Roberto Villanueva will perform 10 solos from his one-man show titled Pieces of Me: An Inside Look at a Filipino-American Dance Artist's Journey at the Doreen Black Box, Arete, Ateneo de Manila University, this Thursday, 14 November, 8-10 p.m.

The public performance complements the lecture presentations, workshops, and master classes he has been conducting for free since last Friday, 8 November, participated by some of the dance students at the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

"The formal show at Arete in Ateneo de Manila University is the only event open to the public. But in all the performances, including the two short informal performances at De La Salle University, I have wanted to move or stimulate the audience through my artistry and also help them better understand the dance artist's journey," he said in a previous interview.

Additionally, to further engage the involvement of the Philippine dance community, Villanueva has personally selected five local artists to also perform his solos in the program on Thursday.

The dance performance highlights Villanueva's commentaries that will give the audience a glimpse of his life as a dance artist in New York City, the challenges in the field of concert dance, and his inspiration for each solo. He will also premiere his new solo "Arugain," which is a tribute to mothers (his own and others) and his motherland.

BUY TICKETS to Pieces of Me: An Inside Look at a Filipino-American Dance Artist's Journey via our ticketing partner, Ticket2Me.

About Roberto Villanueva

Born in the Philippines, Roberto Villanueva is the Executive & Artistic Director and Founder of BalaSole Dance Company - a multi-genre and all-inclusive dance company. He has 28 years of professional experience in the field of dance as a producer, director, performer, choreographer, adjudicator, and educator in the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as 25 years of professional background in business, financial, non-profit, operations, organizational and arts management. Villanueva currently serves as Director of Dance and Adjunct Professor at the College of Mount Saint Vincent (the alma mater of the late and former Philippine President Corazon C. Aquino) and as Group Sales Manager for the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You