Dance Against Cancer Celebrates 10 Years by Streaming 'Year 1' Performances

This Monday, May 4, was set to be Dance Against Cancer's 10th Anniversary Performance at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, which has now been postponed to October due to COVID-19.

While friends and families are safe at home, they have decided to celebrate a "Decade of DAC" by opening their archives and airing never-before-seen performance highlights from DAC's first benefit event in 2011, with a special intro by Co-Founders Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht.

The stream will launch on Monday, May 4 at 8pm EST on Dance Against Cancer's Youtube channel and be available through Tuesday evening.

Performance lineup includes (but is not limited to):

Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall in "After the Rain"

Maria Kowroski

Tyler Angle and Janie Taylor in Benjamin Millepied's "On The Other Side"

Matthew Rushing, with choreography by Frederick Earl Mosley

Alex Wong

Keigwin + Co.

And more





