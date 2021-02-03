Choreographer Jenn Rose Awarded With Breakout Award From Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced that the Breakout Award will be awarded to Jenn Rose. The SDCF Awards, which will feature the presentation of the Breakout Award along with the previously announced Joe A. Callaway Awards, Gordon Davidson Award and Zelda Fichandler Award, will be hosted by Jack O'Brien virtually on February 8, 2021 at 8pm EST.

This year, the Breakout Award is being given to an individual director or choreographer who created innovative or exciting digital work over the last year and is considered someone on the cusp of a breakthrough - amongst their colleagues, in pushing the art form forward, or in critical reception. The winner of the Breakout Award, Jenn Rose, is being recognized for her choreography and direction of the piece A Little Light, created in March 2020 in response to the industry shutdown necessitated by the pandemic. The finalists for this Award are James Alonzo, Inés Braun, Joshua William Gelb, and Ellenore Scott.

Breakout Award committee member Anne Kaufmann said, "The committee is delighted to recognize Jenn Rose as this year's recipient of the SDCF Breakout Award. Jenn has long been working in the digital performance space, choreographing and making dance videos for the past several years. Her brilliant and moving piece "A Little Light" was created at the beginning of the industry shutdown and brought the innovative work she's been doing to a broader audience. We are thrilled to be able to lift up her work with this Award."

The SDCF Awards will take place virtually on Monday February 8, 2021 at 8pm EST and will include the presentation of the Breakout Award, the Joe A. Callaway Awards, the Gordon Davidson Award, and the Zelda Fichandler Award. Jack O'Brien will host the event and present the Gordon Davidson Award to Seret Scott. Sam Gold will present the Joe A. Callaway Award for excellence in directing to Danya Taymor, Susan Stroman will present the Joe A. Callaway Award for excellence in choreography to Travis Wall, and Camille A. Brown will present the Zelda Fichandler Award to Kamilah Forbes. The Awards will also feature Benny Sato Ambush, Pamela Berlin, Mark Brokaw, Neel Keller, Dan Knechtges, and Bill Rauch. Sarah Bierstock will serve as the scriptwriter for the event. The SDCF Awards ceremony is free and open to the public. More information about all the winners and finalists can be found on the SDCF website and tickets for the event can found through Eventbrite.