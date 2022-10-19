Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting and Repertoire Announced For MEN IN MOTION

The event is on Sunday 6 November 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  

This autumn, Men in Motion celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special one-off performance featuring 18 internationally renowned dancers performing over 20 pieces from much-loved classical ballets and contemporary works, at the London Coliseum on Sunday 6 November.

Originally conceived a decade ago by Ivan Putrov, dancer, producer and former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Men in Motion sees the male dancer take centre stage, showcasing the development and evolution of men in ballet over the last century. Joining Ivan on stage will be stars of The Royal Ballet, Matthew Ball, Fumi Kaneko, Vadim Muntagirov and Edward Watson alongside dancers from Ballet Black, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, English National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, and Stuttgart Ballet.

The programme for the evening includes a new creation by award-winning choreographer Arthur Pita, plus works by Frederick Ashton, Matthew Bourne, Christopher Bruce, Serge Lifar, Hans van Manen, Bronislava Nijinska, Rudolf Nureyev, and Christopher Wheeldon. The evening features a live orchestra, The Paradisal Players, conducted by Samuel Burstin.

Ukrainian born former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ivan Putrov has performed lead roles in all of the classics on some of the world's most prestigious stages, winning numerous awards throughout his career. He has worked with leading names in the creative industries including Mario Testino, Gary Hume, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Pet Shop Boys, who created The Most Incredible Thing on him. In 2012 Ivan conceived Men in Motion, which has since had three successful runs in London as well as in Italy, Moscow, Poland and Ukraine. In 2022 Ivan produced a fundraising gala for his home country, Dance for Ukraine, which raised over £160,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Ivan is the founder of Inspiration in Motion, a charity that promotes dance and the performing arts.

Repertoire and casting for Men in Motion, Sunday 6 November 2022

Repertoire and casting are subject to change

5 Tangos

Choreographed by Hans van Manen

Performed by Koyo Yamamoto (Dutch National Ballet)

Adagio

Choreographed by Alexey Miroshnichenko

Performed by Vadim Muntagirov (The Royal Ballet)

Äffi

Choreographed by Marco Goecke

Performed by Matteo Miccini (Stuttgart Ballet)

Bloom

Choreographed by Milena Sidorova

Performed by Isaac Mueller, Guillermo Torres, Koyo Yamamoto (Dutch National Ballet)

Dance of the blessed spirits

Choreographed by Frederick Ashton

Performed by Ivan Putrov

Eightfold: LOVE

Choreographed by Peter Leung

Performed by José Alves (Ballet Black)

Originally commissioned as part of EIGHTFOLD, a film by Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black, and performed with special permission from the Company

Fremd

Choreographed and performed by Jack Easton (Birmingham Royal Ballet)

Gopak - Andriy's solo from Taras Bulba

Choreographed by Rostislav Zakharov

Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)

Lacrymosa

Choreographed by Edward Stierle

Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)

Le train Bleu

Choreographed by Bronislava Nijinska

Performed by José Alves (Ballet Black)

New creation by Arthur Pita

Performed by Edward Watson

Rose solo

Choreographed by Milena Sidorova

Performed by Isaac Mueller (Dutch National Ballet)

SSS

Choreographed by Edward Clug

Performed by Matteo Miccini (Stuttgart Ballet)

Spectre de la rose

Choreographed by Michael Fokine

Performed by Luca Acri and Fumi Kaneko (The Royal Ballet)

Suite en blanc, Mazurka

Choreographed by Serge Lifar

Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)

Swan Lake, Prince's variation act 1

Choreographed by Rudolf Nureyev

Performed by Vadim Muntagirov (The Royal Ballet)

Swan Lake

Choreographed by Matthew Bourne

Performed by Luca Acri and Matthew Ball (The Royal Ballet)

Swansong - Opening trio and solo

Choreographed by Christoper Bruce

Performed by Matthew Ball (The Royal Ballet) and Henry Dowden, Miguel Angel Maidana, Victor Prigent (English National Ballet)

Us

Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon

Performed by Matthew Ball and Joseph Sissens (The Royal Ballet)

Originally commissioned by BalletBoyz

Volver, Volver

Choreographed by Arthur Pita

Performed by Leo Dixon (The Royal Ballet)



