Casting and Repertoire Announced For MEN IN MOTION
The event is on Sunday 6 November 2022.
This autumn, Men in Motion celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special one-off performance featuring 18 internationally renowned dancers performing over 20 pieces from much-loved classical ballets and contemporary works, at the London Coliseum on Sunday 6 November.
Originally conceived a decade ago by Ivan Putrov, dancer, producer and former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Men in Motion sees the male dancer take centre stage, showcasing the development and evolution of men in ballet over the last century. Joining Ivan on stage will be stars of The Royal Ballet, Matthew Ball, Fumi Kaneko, Vadim Muntagirov and Edward Watson alongside dancers from Ballet Black, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, English National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, and Stuttgart Ballet.
The programme for the evening includes a new creation by award-winning choreographer Arthur Pita, plus works by Frederick Ashton, Matthew Bourne, Christopher Bruce, Serge Lifar, Hans van Manen, Bronislava Nijinska, Rudolf Nureyev, and Christopher Wheeldon. The evening features a live orchestra, The Paradisal Players, conducted by Samuel Burstin.
Ukrainian born former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ivan Putrov has performed lead roles in all of the classics on some of the world's most prestigious stages, winning numerous awards throughout his career. He has worked with leading names in the creative industries including Mario Testino, Gary Hume, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Pet Shop Boys, who created The Most Incredible Thing on him. In 2012 Ivan conceived Men in Motion, which has since had three successful runs in London as well as in Italy, Moscow, Poland and Ukraine. In 2022 Ivan produced a fundraising gala for his home country, Dance for Ukraine, which raised over £160,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Ivan is the founder of Inspiration in Motion, a charity that promotes dance and the performing arts.
Repertoire and casting for Men in Motion, Sunday 6 November 2022
Repertoire and casting are subject to change
5 Tangos
Choreographed by Hans van Manen
Performed by Koyo Yamamoto (Dutch National Ballet)
Adagio
Choreographed by Alexey Miroshnichenko
Performed by Vadim Muntagirov (The Royal Ballet)
Äffi
Choreographed by Marco Goecke
Performed by Matteo Miccini (Stuttgart Ballet)
Bloom
Choreographed by Milena Sidorova
Performed by Isaac Mueller, Guillermo Torres, Koyo Yamamoto (Dutch National Ballet)
Dance of the blessed spirits
Choreographed by Frederick Ashton
Performed by Ivan Putrov
Eightfold: LOVE
Choreographed by Peter Leung
Performed by José Alves (Ballet Black)
Originally commissioned as part of EIGHTFOLD, a film by Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black, and performed with special permission from the Company
Fremd
Choreographed and performed by Jack Easton (Birmingham Royal Ballet)
Gopak - Andriy's solo from Taras Bulba
Choreographed by Rostislav Zakharov
Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)
Lacrymosa
Choreographed by Edward Stierle
Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)
Le train Bleu
Choreographed by Bronislava Nijinska
Performed by José Alves (Ballet Black)
New creation by Arthur Pita
Performed by Edward Watson
Rose solo
Choreographed by Milena Sidorova
Performed by Isaac Mueller (Dutch National Ballet)
SSS
Choreographed by Edward Clug
Performed by Matteo Miccini (Stuttgart Ballet)
Spectre de la rose
Choreographed by Michael Fokine
Performed by Luca Acri and Fumi Kaneko (The Royal Ballet)
Suite en blanc, Mazurka
Choreographed by Serge Lifar
Performed by Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)
Swan Lake, Prince's variation act 1
Choreographed by Rudolf Nureyev
Performed by Vadim Muntagirov (The Royal Ballet)
Swan Lake
Choreographed by Matthew Bourne
Performed by Luca Acri and Matthew Ball (The Royal Ballet)
Swansong - Opening trio and solo
Choreographed by Christoper Bruce
Performed by Matthew Ball (The Royal Ballet) and Henry Dowden, Miguel Angel Maidana, Victor Prigent (English National Ballet)
Us
Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon
Performed by Matthew Ball and Joseph Sissens (The Royal Ballet)
Originally commissioned by BalletBoyz
Volver, Volver
Choreographed by Arthur Pita
Performed by Leo Dixon (The Royal Ballet)