CANCELLED! SAN FRANCISCO BALLET AND CAROLINA BALLET at War Memorial Performing Arts Center and Fletcher Opera Theater

BWW Update: San Francisco Ballet and Carolina Ballet Cancel Performances Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause ballet companies to cancel or postpone performances. Here are notices from San Francisco Ballet and Carolina Ballet:

_________________________________________

San Francisco Ballet continues to explore recovery response options in light of the mandatory closing of the War Memorial Opera House from March 6 through March 20, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 directive issued by the City of San Francisco. At this time, all other San Francisco Ballet and San Francisco Ballet School events and activities not taking place at the War Memorial Opera House are scheduled to proceed as planned. Any changes will be posted to our website or sent to you directly by email.

These unprecedented circumstances pose severe financial repercussions for our community and SF Ballet. As a non-profit arts organization, ticket sales only account for 50% of what it takes to support a world-class ballet company.

Our patrons are our livelihood and the primary source of joy for our dancers. We value you immensely and thank you for your continued support.

A Midsummer Night's Dream Ticket Holders

For those of you who missed your performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, we are happy to offer you two options:

We hope you will consider donating the cost of your ticket back to the organization which will help support our artists and ongoing operations during this challenging time.

You may opt to receive a credit for the face value of your ticket(s). This credit may be used toward any regularly scheduled performance for the remainder of the 2020 Season, or the 2021 Season, through May 9, 2021. Please note this does not include Nutcracker or special event related performances. Please click the button below and complete the form."

https://www.sfballet.org/a-message-regarding-the-covid-19-virus/

__________________________________________

"A Note to Carolina Ballet guests from our CEO Zalman Raffael

To our valued Carolina Ballet community,

In light of emerging events, we are postponing the remaining performances of A Celebration of Female Choreographers. Communication regarding this postponement will be sent to ticket holders via email. For questions or concerns, please call the Carolina Ballet Box Office at 919-719-0900 or email us at boxoffice@carolinaballet.com."

We invite everyone to follow all CDC guidelines for staying healthy and visit Wake County's information page regarding further local COVID-19 developments here.

https://www.carolinaballet.com/





