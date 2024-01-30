Ballet Edmonton's Avancer Brings Two World Premieres To Triffo Stage

Ballet Edmonton's 2023-24 season continues with two breathtaking world premieres as Avancer takes the Triffo Theatre stage on February 9th and 10th.

Avancer, meaning “to advance” in French, features a Canadian premiere from Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang alongside brand new work from renowned U.S.-based choreographer James Gregg and Canadian rising star Kirsten Wicklund, currently based in Belgium; her work has been captivating audiences across Canada and around the world.

The show opens with Infinite Consequence, a new work from Gregg which explores the boundless ripple effects of our actions, choices, and decisions. That work will be followed by Wicklund's bold, intricate new creation, entitled My instinct is that this is nearly the end. Wang's You Are All I See, which first premiered in 2017 in Portland, Oregon, for NW Dance Project, and has been re-created for this production, closes the show.

“We are so fortunate to have these exciting choreographers create original work right here in Edmonton,” said Wang. “They come here to build something personal and collaborative with our dancers - it is such a gift to our city. Ballet Edmonton's extraordinary artists have the ability to create visually and emotionally powerful dance and I hope that this show inspires everyone who joins us.”

Edmontonians can see Avancer at the beautiful Triffo Theatre, inside Allard Hall downtown at MacEwan University on February 9th and 10th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289261®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fballetedmonton.ca%2Fperformance%2Favancer%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.