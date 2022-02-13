BWW Review: SACRE BY CIRCA – ASTOUNDING AUSTRALIAN ARTISTRY at The Broad Stage

Near the very beginning, different couples perform vignettes, in between blackouts, and after a few, stunningly, when the lights start brightening we see a giant pyramid of bodies atop each other as if by magic. But the more amazing part is watching them disassemble, as they slide, slither, arch backwards, cartwheel, climb on one another and branch out into another acrobatic combination all so smoothly and seamlessly.

It is an amazing combination of dance, alluring lifts, grand leaps, ballet, balance, limberness, strength, agility, endurance, trust, fierceness, timing, graciousness, musicality; all of which were extraordinarily and uniquely performed, and gave glimpses of human interactions and emotions, sometimes subtly, sometimes gregariously, but always through the movement.

The music is legendary, and from the first sounds of the haunting bassoon, the "Rite of Spring" hints of discovery, awakenings and embarks on creating the intense sounds and rhythms of the original composition.

The many, many intricate and difficult lifts were astonishing to behold. The intensity of it all kept us in rapt attention, never knowing when someone might fly into the air onto someone's shoulders, do a back walkover out of it while someone else leaps over them while spinning in the air, tumbling onto the floor; there were so many different combinations of balancing feats, such as on someone's head, or on their hands, while doing a slow, controlled backbend or other gymnastic movement, it was rather mind-blowing and moving to watch.

Many pyramids were formed, and each time it was different, the way they mounted and dismounted, how many people were involved, and what was done during the assembly. The music, lighting and blackouts at just the right time fueled the impact of these stunts, and so many of them seemed nearly impossible to even dream up, let alone pristinely perform them.

Speaking with one of the performers after the show, Jarrod Takle, who was the youngest, newest cast member, (only two months with the company!) I realized he was the bottom, or base of some of the pyramids, meaning all the others' weight rested upon his shoulders, going three or four tiers high, all while everyone is in movement, twisting, slithering into the next position. Off stage, he does not appear that he would be able to accomplish that. No bulging muscles, slight of stature, and a very young-looking face, but wow, is he proficient!