BWW Announcement: PNB SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION: KENT STOWELL'S 'SWAN LAKE' Recorded at McCaw Hall

PNB Swan Lake Video Premieres on May 22, 2020

Thanks to the cooperation of our stage and artist unions, PNB is thrilled to be able to share this recording of Kent Stowell's Swan Lake from our 2018 dress rehearsal. This video is open to the public, so please feel free to share it with anyone you think might be interested!

We'd like to thank our wonderful dancer (AGMA), musician (PNBOPO), stage (IATSE Local #15), and wardrobe (TWU #887) unions, as well as the choreographers, designers, and music rights holders for agreeing to this special, non-precedent-setting arrangement to share this dress rehearsal recording with you. This link will expire on Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59PM (Pacific). We value this collaboration with our union groups and are grateful to share this opportunity with you.

Supplemental Reading Materials:

2018 Casting Insert

2018 PNB Orchestra List

Swan Lake Program Notes

Learn more about Ken Stowell's Swan Lake on the PNB blog

Fouettés for Relief

Swan Lake is filled with exhilarating moments, but none quite as iconic as those 32 fouettés in Act III. In honor of the dancer's tremendous achievement of completing 32 fouetté turns, we hope you'll consider making a donation of $32 to PNB's Relief Fund.


