Award Winning Choreographer Candace Taylor Brings Joy To JACK This April

Choreographed and performed by Candace Taylor, Associate Choreographer of the Tony-award winning musical A Strange Loop.

Mar. 17, 2023  
Award winning choreographer Candace Taylor brings joy to JACK with Candace Taylor: Effervescent Encounters, April 14 - 15 at 7:30 pm and April 16 at 3:00 pm.

Choreographed and performed by Candace Taylor, Associate Choreographer of the Tony-award winning musical A Strange Loop. Effervescent Encounters is a dance piece exploring the magic that occurs when the light in one person witnesses and intertwines with another. Through individual and collective stories Candace investigates interdependence within the body and invites both audiences and performers to ground together in their humanity. The New York Times has called Taylor's work "funny, furious and almost feral". Her newest work will make you scream, cry, laugh, it's up to you - just bring your light and Candace will make magic with you.

Candace Taylor is a Dream Doula combining 20+ years of performance experience, academic research and global travels to guide her artistic expression and community care practices. She has presented her dance work and research nationally and internationally. Notably, making her Broadway debut as Associate Choreographer of Tony-award winning musical, A Strange Loop, in 2022 and as a recipient of a Fulbright Research grant in Nicaragua in 2014.

JACK is an award-winning performance meets civic space located in Clinton Hill Brooklyn. JACK's mission is to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with adventurous artists and neighbors to bring about a more just and vibrant society. JACK presents over 80 theater, music and dance performances a year and holds community conversations on issues of importance to their neighborhood. Learn more about JACK's programming and rental information at www.jackny.org

PERFORMANCES:
Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30pm
Saturday, April 15 2023, at 7:30 pm
Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00

TICKETS:
$20.00, available at www.jackny.org

LOCATION: 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. | www.jackny.org




