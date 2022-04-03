Arts On Site to Host Dancers Megan Williams and Ori Flomin

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced their April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

Megan Williams and Ori Flomin are set to come to the performance venue on Saturday, April 30th and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm. Tickets are $30.

Megan Williams and Ori Flomin are longtime friends who share parallel paths as performers and dance makers. They join together in a split program to present new work. Williams will perform the first installment of a post-menopausal celebration solo series that questions what happens to cycles once the cycles are gone, and will present a duet for Mary Lyn Graves and Chelsea Hecht about tenderness and longing. Flomin will perform a new solo that explores our relationship to technology and the need to seek healing during turbulent times, with an original sound score performed live by Mal Stein.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

MEGAN WILLIAMS is an independent dance artist, teacher, and choreographer with forty years in the field. She was the DanceNow Commissioned Artist in 2018 and a Center for Ballet and the Arts Fellow in 2019. For more information, visit mwdanceprojects.com.

ORI FLOMIN has been dancing, living, surviving, and thriving in NYC since 1989. He holds an MFA from Tisch, NYU. His choreography has been presented in NYC and internationally. He is a guest teacher at festivals and schools across Europe, Asia, and Australia, in addition to colleges around NYC: He's performed in the works of Stephen Petronio, Maria Hassabi, Neil Greenberg, and Molissa Fenley to name a few. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, he had presented dance films, taught virtually, and developed his Do-It-Yourself Shiatsu practice to help participants find healing through self-massage during these stressful times. www.Oriflomin.com

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.