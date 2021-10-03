Arts On Site Presents Tai Lee

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Tai Lee will take the stage Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

Tai Lee is an artist living and working in Brooklyn, New York. As a musician, dancer and choreographer Lee has worked and performed all over the world and toured extensively with STOMP and the NYC art rock unit BODEGA. Lee has trained under the direction of artists from The Forsythe Company, NDT, and Lobos Art Collective, all of which gave her an experimental foundation for her choreographic work. Her visual art has been shown at galleries in Los Angeles, NYC, Vancouver and Seattle. She is generally opposed to speaking about herself in third person but will make exceptions for things of this nature.

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.