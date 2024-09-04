Amy Marshall Returns to Taylor as Associate Director of Education

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Choreographer and Dance Educator Amy Marshall, who danced with Taylor 2 from 1995 to 1999, has been named Associate Director of Education of Taylor, the leading dance organization. She will work with Artistic Director Michael Novak and Education Director Carolyn Adams on educational initiatives through the Taylor School, Arnhold Tier 3 Project, Polaris Project, digital outreach and Taylor Division of Licensing and help capitalize on the additional studio space that Taylor is establishing in Midtown Manhattan, due to open early 2025. That expansion enables Taylor to further realize Novak’s vision to provide a center of creation and education for the New York City dance community

Said Adams, who has been Director of Education since 2021, “I have known Amy for many years as a dancer, choreographer and innovative dance educator. I am thrilled that she will join me and our extraordinary education staff as we embark on the expansion of both the Taylor School and the Foundation's broad educational mission.”

"I am deeply honored to join Taylor and collaborate with Carolyn Adams and her remarkable team,” said Marshall. “As a dedicated advocate for dance education, I am eager to continue igniting the passion and joy of movement that are central to Paul Taylor’s vision. As Taylor grows, I am excited to foster new opportunities and partnerships worldwide, expanding the legacy and enriching lives for years to come.”

Under the artistic direction of Novak, who has taken the organization in a bold new directions over the past six years, Taylor continues to expand, innovate and transform. Opening a vast new headquarters in Midtown to add to its longtime home on the Lower East Side, Taylor is positioned to be a greater resource in New York – the heart of the dance universe – offering a broad spectrum of dance, fitness, and education that will enable it to connect with diverse audiences and provide a home for the creative communities.

Marshall formed the Amy Marshall Dance Company in 2000, and several members of Taylor over the last two decades came out of her company.

Born in Kyoto, Japan, and raised in Sandwich, New Hampshire, Marshall is a distinguished dance professional and health and fitness expert. She holds an M.S. degree in Sports Science with a concentration in Exercise Physiology and Strength and Conditioning from Hofstra University and a B.A. in Dance and Theater from Goucher College. She began her professional career as a dancer in New York City with Taylor 2 and was a member of Parsons Dance, H.T. Chen and Dancers, David Storey, and Cortez and Company, among others. In 2000, she founded the Amy Marshall Dance Company (AMDC), for which she has created more than thirty dances. Throughout her career, she has taught and set repertoire for colleges and high school performing arts programs across the United States and has served as a mentor to dancers and choreographers through her work on numerous panels, including the American College Dance Festival, North Carolina School of the Arts “Arts Exchange,” and the South Carolina Dance Association.

Since 2003, Marshall has been an Adjunct Professor of Dance at Hofstra University, where she teaches dance technique, choreography, and dance production. She has also served on the faculty at Adelphi University and the Hartt School, and guest taught at the Taylor School and Peridance Center, and founded a dance curriculum in a Bronx middle school within the New York City Public School System.

In the health and fitness industry, Ms. Marshall has worked with her husband, Chad Levy, founder of Chad Health and Development, a personal training company in New York City, where she has helped create and implement personalized fitness programs for clients. She is a Certified Sports Nutritionist (CISSN) from the International Society of Sports Nutrition, a Certified Specialist in Myofascial Release from Fitour, and a Certified Personal Trainer and Women’s Fitness Specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). She has also served as an Industrial Sports Medicine Professional at Briotix Health, providing preventative care and designing exercise protocols for Costco industry employees to prevent injuries.

Taylor is one of the world’s leading dance organizations, based in NYC and with vast international reach, touring annually, both domestically and internationally. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, together with the best dancers, educators and creatives, Taylor continues to innovate, create and transform. Our repertory is broad, from new and cutting-edge choreography to iconic works by Paul Taylor and other Modern dance classics. Our dancers offer unparalleled emotional and highly athletic performances that touch our audiences. From January 2025, with two spaces in Manhattan, we look to provide a resource for the NY dance community through a broad spectrum of education, dance and training that remain at the core of what we stand for. paultaylordance.org

Comments